Ethiopia + 2 more
Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray
GoE – 2017
5.2 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – May 2021
2 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Within Tigray
UN – May 2020
45,000 Refugees from Tigray Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November
UNHCR – May 2021
A famine may already be occurring in Tigray, according to the UN and USAID. A new IPC analysis indicates that more than 350,000 people are facing Catastrophe levels of acute food insecurity, with the situation expected to further deteriorate in the coming months.
Insecurity and continued delays, searches, and stoppages by armed actors at checkpoints throughout Tigray continue to disrupt attempts to reach the region’s most-affected populations.
USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced $181 million in additional funding to respond to the crisis; the USG continues to lead advocacy efforts to increase humanitarian access and scale up the response.