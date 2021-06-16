Ethiopia + 2 more

Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #9 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation Report
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray
GoE – 2017

5.2 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – May 2021

2 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Within Tigray
UN – May 2020

45,000 Refugees from Tigray Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November
UNHCR – May 2021

  • A famine may already be occurring in Tigray, according to the UN and USAID. A new IPC analysis indicates that more than 350,000 people are facing Catastrophe levels of acute food insecurity, with the situation expected to further deteriorate in the coming months.

  • Insecurity and continued delays, searches, and stoppages by armed actors at checkpoints throughout Tigray continue to disrupt attempts to reach the region’s most-affected populations.

  • USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced $181 million in additional funding to respond to the crisis; the USG continues to lead advocacy efforts to increase humanitarian access and scale up the response.

