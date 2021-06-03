Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #8 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray Region GoE – 2017

5.2 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – May 2021

2 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Within Tigray UN – May 2020

63,000 Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November UNHCR – April 2021

ERC Lowcock has warned of the risk of famine in Tigray without an immediate scale up of humanitarian assistance. USAID food security analysts estimate approximately 1.25 million people are experiencing Emergency levels of acute food insecurity, including 250,000 people potentially facing Catastrophe conditions as of May 25.

Ongoing hostilities have resulted in at least nine humanitarian workers’ deaths in Tigray since November and continue to disrupt relief operations.

Insecurity and resulting displacement have led to increased protection risks for at-risk groups, while GBV cases likely continue to be underreported.