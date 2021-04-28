Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #7 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray Region
GoE – 2017
4.5 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2021
4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance
Food Security Cluster – January 2021
1.1 MILLION People Displaced Within Tigray, Afar, and Amhara by the Crisis in Tigray
IOM – March 2020
63,000 Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November
UNHCR – April 2021
Increased insecurity and ongoing communications disruptions continue to hinder humanitarian response efforts in Tigray. The DART and USG leadership continue to express concern regarding reports of protection violations, as well as advocate that the GoE take steps to increase humanitarian access and allow the importation of communications equipment.
The crisis in Tigray had displaced at least 1.1 million people throughout Tigray and into neighboring Afar and Amhara regions as of late March, according to IOM.
Through the USAID/BHA-supported, CRS-led JEOP, REST had reached more than 1.5 million people in Mekele and five of Tigray’s six zones with emergency food assistance as of April 18.