Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #7 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray Region

GoE – 2017

4.5 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – March 2021

4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance

Food Security Cluster – January 2021

1.1 MILLION People Displaced Within Tigray, Afar, and Amhara by the Crisis in Tigray

IOM – March 2020

63,000 Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November

UNHCR – April 2021

Increased insecurity and ongoing communications disruptions continue to hinder humanitarian response efforts in Tigray. The DART and USG leadership continue to express concern regarding reports of protection violations, as well as advocate that the GoE take steps to increase humanitarian access and allow the importation of communications equipment.

The crisis in Tigray had displaced at least 1.1 million people throughout Tigray and into neighboring Afar and Amhara regions as of late March, according to IOM.