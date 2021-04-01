Ethiopia + 1 more

Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray Region GoE – 2017

4.5 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance Food Security Cluster – January 2021

2.3 MILLION People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP UN – December 2020

62,255 Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November UNHCR – March 2021

  • The conflict in Tigray will likely result in Emergency levels of acute food insecurity in central and eastern areas of the region through at least September, according to FEWS NET.

  • From March 19 to 21, Senator Christopher Coons travelled to Ethiopia to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Tigray with GoE officials, including PM Abiy Ahmed.

  • On March 22, DART members joined a USG trip to Mekele to meet with government officials and humanitarian partners, as well as observe stark conditions at an IDP site.

  • Through the USAID/BHA-supported, CRS-led JEOP, REST had reached approximately 1.2 million people in five of Tigray’s six zones with emergency food assistance as of March 29.

