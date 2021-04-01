Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #5 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray Region GoE – 2017

4.5 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance Food Security Cluster – January 2021

2.3 MILLION People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP UN – December 2020

62,255 Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November UNHCR – March 2021

The conflict in Tigray will likely result in Emergency levels of acute food insecurity in central and eastern areas of the region through at least September, according to FEWS NET.

From March 19 to 21, Senator Christopher Coons travelled to Ethiopia to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Tigray with GoE officials, including PM Abiy Ahmed.

On March 22, DART members joined a USG trip to Mekele to meet with government officials and humanitarian partners, as well as observe stark conditions at an IDP site.