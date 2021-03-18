Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray GoE – 2017
4.5 MILLION Number of People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021
4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance Food Security Cluster – January 2021
2.3 MILLION Number of People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP UN – December 2020
61,956 Number of Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November UNHCR – March 2021
On March 3, the GoE announced a transition to a notification system for international staff traveling to Tigray.
Relocations and displacement from Tigray’s Western Zone result in influxes in Shire town and elevated humanitarian needs.
Nine USAID/BHA implementing partners have reached approximately 1.3 million people in Tigray with multi-sector humanitarian assistance since the outbreak of the conflict, including 994,000 people reached with emergency food assistance through the USAID/BHA-supported CRS-led JEOP, as of March 10.