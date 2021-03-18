Ethiopia + 1 more

Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

  • 6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray GoE – 2017

  • 4.5 MILLION Number of People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

  • 4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance Food Security Cluster – January 2021

  • 2.3 MILLION Number of People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP UN – December 2020

  • 61,956 Number of Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November UNHCR – March 2021

  • On March 3, the GoE announced a transition to a notification system for international staff traveling to Tigray.

  • Relocations and displacement from Tigray’s Western Zone result in influxes in Shire town and elevated humanitarian needs.

  • Nine USAID/BHA implementing partners have reached approximately 1.3 million people in Tigray with multi-sector humanitarian assistance since the outbreak of the conflict, including 994,000 people reached with emergency food assistance through the USAID/BHA-supported CRS-led JEOP, as of March 10.

