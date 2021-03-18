Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #4 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray GoE – 2017

4.5 MILLION Number of People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

4 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Urgent Need of Food Assistance Food Security Cluster – January 2021

2.3 MILLION Number of People Targeted Through the Northern Ethiopia HRP UN – December 2020

61,956 Number of Ethiopian Refugees Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November UNHCR – March 2021

On March 3, the GoE announced a transition to a notification system for international staff traveling to Tigray.

Relocations and displacement from Tigray’s Western Zone result in influxes in Shire town and elevated humanitarian needs.