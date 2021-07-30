Ethiopia – Tigray Conflict Fact Sheet #10 Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6 MILLION Estimated Population of Tigray

GoE – 2017

5.2 MILLION People in Tigray Requiring Humanitarian Assistance

UN – May 2021

2 MILLION People Displaced by the Crisis Within Tigray

UN – May 2020

46,500 Refugees from Tigray Arriving in Eastern Sudan Since November

UNHCR – June 2021

On June 28, following escalated clashes with TPLF-aligned forces, the GoE declared a unilateral ceasefire and withdrew ENDF elements from northern Ethiopia’s Tigray Region. Since then, impediments to humanitarian access into Tigray have resulted in a de facto blockade of the region, with relief actors unable to move critical humanitarian cargo into the region.

Essential services such as banking, electricity, and telecommunications in Tigray also remain obstructed.

On July 30, the USG announced $149 million in additional funding to respond to the crisis; the USG continues to lead advocacy efforts to increase humanitarian access and scale up the response

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

USG Announces $149 Million in New Humanitarian Funding for Tigray

On July 30, the USG announced more than $149 million in additional humanitarian funding to respond to the critical needs of populations affected by the crisis in Tigray, comprising nearly $105.4 million from USAID/BHA and approximately $43.7 million in State/PRM funding, including regional support. This assistance will address food insecurity and wasting—the deadliest form of malnutrition—by providing more than 172,000 metric tons (MT) of food, sufficient to feed 5 million people for nearly two months.

The new funding also includes dedicated support for protection services, including case management for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV); training for social workers, medical staff, and community case workers; and safe spaces and psychosocial support for children affected by the crisis. Finally, the assistance will enable USAID/BHA and State/PRM partners to program additional health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support, critically needed to repair damaged or destroyed facilities and infrastructure and restore critical services.

USG humanitarian partners are operating under dire conditions in Tigray; significantly limited banking services have constricted the amount of cash available in the region, while access to electricity, fuel, and telecommunications equipment remains severely constrained. Fuel shortages are impeding aid organizations’ ability to deliver humanitarian assistance and also affecting hospitals and water systems that rely on fuel-run generators for water and power needs. In spite of these challenges, USG partners are working to deliver humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Tigray; USAID/BHA partners have reached an estimated 4.8 million people with emergency food assistance to date. The USG continues to coordinate with other donors and relief actors to advocate for the unimpeded, principled, and sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance in Tigray.

The USG supports 22 partner organizations actively providing humanitarian assistance to populations affected by the crisis in Tigray in Ethiopia and neighboring countries. USG assistance for the crisis totals nearly $637 million since November 2020, including more than $593 million for dedicated support in Tigray and nearby regions of Ethiopia, as well as more than $43 million in neighboring countries, making the USG the largest humanitarian donor to the response.