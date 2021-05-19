Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia – Tigray conflict (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2021)
- Six months into the conflict, the situation in Tigray remains dire with over 5 million people in need of protection and emergency assistance. Over 20,000 Eritrean refugees are still unaccounted for; civilians are facing systemic violence, including widespread sexual and gender based violence, extra-judicial killings, forced displacement, mass expropriation of property, starvation, destruction of essential infrastructure and crops, lootings. Over 1.7 million internally displaced people (IDPs) have been identified so far but many areas remain inaccessible.
- Despite some initial progress on humanitarian access, the level of assistance remains very limited due to capacity issues, bureaucratic impediments, active fighting and obstruction by Eritrean and Ethiopian armed forced.
- The spill-over effect of the Tigray crisis and the pre-electoral period are exacerbating conflicts in several locations throughout Ethiopia, triggering large-scale displacement.