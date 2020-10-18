Ethiopia — Thematic Paper: Village Assessment Survey Durable Solutions Index - Round 1 (18 October 2020)

The DTM Ethiopia Village Assessment Survey Durable Solutions Index Report measures the progress of returning IDP populations towards overcoming displacement-related vulnerabilities by examining specific criteria outlined within the IASC Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons. The composite index is made up of 57 indicators from DTM Ethiopia's Village Assessment Survey and treated as sub-criteria in measuring 6 criteria of the IASC Framework. In this report, the index is applied to 10 villages to measure progress towards overcoming displacement-related vulnerabilities.