Ethiopia | Sub-Office Melkadida Drought Fundraising November 2022

86,839 Most vulnerable families displaced by the drought and targeted by UNHCR

+66% Increase of the average expenditure for the minimum food basket per household since the beginning of the year

Rainy season has failed for 5 consecutive seasons

Reliant on a meagre amount of rainfall every year, pastoralists living alongside the Ethiopian - Somali - Kenyan border are barely able to sustain their livelihoods and the ability to support themselves. After five rainy seasons with insignificant rain, water sources have dried up, resulting in failed crop harvests and death of livestock. With little left but hope, people are leaving their homes in search of water and food. Coping mechanisms and existing reserves are rapidly vanishing. As a consequence, the UNHCR Melkadida Operation is witnessing unprecedented levels of suffering and displacement across its three zones of intervention in the south-eastern Somali Region: Daawa, Liban and Afder.

Drought-affected IDPs have a wide-range of needs. Settling closer to roads, towns and zonal capitals, many had to walk long distances, leaving behind everything. Some had to leave their homes because of intercommunal conflicts over critical resources such as pastures and water points, which have become scarcer. This is particularly relevant in the southern border areas of the Somali and Oromia regions, i.e., the western Daawa zone and northern Liban Zone. Families in the newly established, spontaneous sites lack food, access to water, medical supplies, protective shelter, soap, cooking equipment and much more.

Pendular and onwards movements of people are making the situation in the aforementioned zones volatile. In addition, the IDP population profiles vary greatly from one location to the other, and the road infrastructure in many of the remote areas most affected by internal displacements remains very poor. In light of these factors, a temporary digital emergency cash assistance, complementing existing social safety nets for food insecure populations and the Productive Safety Nets Program (PSNP), has been established as the most adequate form of life-saving emergency assistance. Providing cash directly to IDP households (via digital means, or - where mobile network coverage is weak or the displaced populations lack access to the digital means- through a cash-in-hand model) ensures that the most vulnerable households receive direct support, minimizing the risk of interference or diversions. Consequently, cash transfers are considered the most protection-sensitive modality of assistance in that they uphold the dignity of the recipients by allowing them to prioritise their needs accordingly, including food, shelter and health.

Given its unique geographical position, UNHCR Sub-Office Melkadida is pursuing a digital payment multi-purpose cash (MPC) program which would also ensure support to the most hard-to-reach IDP populations in Somali region.