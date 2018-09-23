Ethiopia: Some 1,786 Displaced Persons Return Home

Addis Ababa, September 22/2018 - More than 1,700 displaced persons from Burayu and its environs due to the recent conflict have returned to their homes, according to Addis Ababa City Administration.

In a press release sent to ENA today, the administration added that the number of persons temporarily sheltered in the capital has reached 15,860, and 1,786 of these have returned to their neighborhoods.

The city administration is relocating some 9,000 displaced sheltered in 9 schools to other centers as classes are to commence on Monday.

In addition, the city administration has continued providing food, clothing and health services to the displaced sheltered in 20 temporary shelters in 6 sub-cities.

About 47 health professionals have been offering services, including disease prevention, sanitation, and emergency and among others, in collaboration with 9 hospitals, it was learned.

A committee that gives various information about the localities from which the displaced have come is established.