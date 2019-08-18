Ethiopia: SMS Returnee Dashboard, West Wellega, East Wellega and Asosa (June 2019)

Overview

Following the inter-communal conflict that erupted in late September 2018 around border areas of East and West Wollega Zones of Oromia Region and Kemashi Zone Benishangul-Gumz Region caused displacement of hundreds of thousands from both regions.

As part of the search for durable solutions to the Wellega IDP crisis, the government has initiated return process since the on-set of the conflict in April 2018. The government return was attempted in May 2019 and still ongoing.

All the IDP collective sites in Wellegas are now evacuated and all returnees are reportedly returned to their home sites. However, given the scale of devastation to houses and other properties and the level of assistance made available to the returnees, it is difficult to conclude that all have actually returned to their home sites. SMS team’s monitoring in the return kebeles indicates that some people are staying within the community sharing houses.