18 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: SMS Operational Dashboard, Gedeo (May 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original
In response to inter-communal clash between Gedeo and Gujji Oromom, IOM started SMS operations in Gedeo Zone in December 2018. Previously SMS Dilla operated in 19 collective sites, hosted in Dilla Town, Yirgachefe and Gedeb Woreda. Due to Government return plan 10 sites have been dismantled and 2 sites are partially closed. Currently, only 7 SMS managing collective sites are still open. As of 31 May 2019, 9,135 IDPs with 1,377 households are hosted in this these sites. To support the IDPs crisis, SMS Gedeo has deployed 20 staffs based in Dilla town and Yirgachefe town. The team works closely with IOM’s WASH and DTM units and other humanitairian organizations. In addition , it works with zonal, woreda and DRMO offices.

