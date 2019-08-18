Ethiopia: SMS Operational Dashboard, East Wellega (May 2019)

Overview

Following the inter-communal conflict that erupted in late September 2018 around border areas of East and West Wollega Zones of Oromia Region and Kemashi Zone Benishangul-Gumz Region caused displacement of hundreds of thousands from both regions. As the situation remained tense and unsettled, IOM started life-saving interventions including SMS activities late January 2019. IOM SMS Programme is currently operate in 8 collective sites in East Wellega. The total number of IDPs reached by SMS is 12,256, with 2,097 household. Currently, SMS has deployed 8 staff on duty travel to support the IDP crisis in East Wellega Zone, coordinating with over 10 partners across the zone, both local and International NGOs, and UN agencies