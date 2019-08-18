18 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: SMS Operational Dashboard, East Wellega (May 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 02 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.09 MB)

Overview

Following the inter-communal conflict that erupted in late September 2018 around border areas of East and West Wollega Zones of Oromia Region and Kemashi Zone Benishangul-Gumz Region caused displacement of hundreds of thousands from both regions. As the situation remained tense and unsettled, IOM started life-saving interventions including SMS activities late January 2019. IOM SMS Programme is currently operate in 8 collective sites in East Wellega. The total number of IDPs reached by SMS is 12,256, with 2,097 household. Currently, SMS has deployed 8 staff on duty travel to support the IDP crisis in East Wellega Zone, coordinating with over 10 partners across the zone, both local and International NGOs, and UN agencies

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.