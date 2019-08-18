18 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: SMS Operational Dashboard, East Harerge and Dire Dawa (July 2019)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

Overview

In December 2018, IOM started SMS operations in Dire Dawa and East Harerge, in response to inter-communal violence of 2017. The SMS team currently operate in 12 collective sites in East Harerge, and 1 sites in Dire Dawa. One site in Dire Dawa has closed due to the return of IDPs to their original homes and is under rehabilitation by IOM.

The team works closely with Zonal, Woreda, and Administrative DRMO offices, as well as other partners. The total number of IDPs reached by SMS is 10,452 with 2,183 household. Currently, SMS has deployed 11 staff to support the IDP crisis in Dire Dawa and East Harerge Zone.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.