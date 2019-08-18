Ethiopia: SMS Operational Dashboard, East Harerge and Dire Dawa (July 2019)

Overview

In December 2018, IOM started SMS operations in Dire Dawa and East Harerge, in response to inter-communal violence of 2017. The SMS team currently operate in 12 collective sites in East Harerge, and 1 sites in Dire Dawa. One site in Dire Dawa has closed due to the return of IDPs to their original homes and is under rehabilitation by IOM.

The team works closely with Zonal, Woreda, and Administrative DRMO offices, as well as other partners. The total number of IDPs reached by SMS is 10,452 with 2,183 household. Currently, SMS has deployed 11 staff to support the IDP crisis in Dire Dawa and East Harerge Zone.