31 Aug 2019

Ethiopia: SMS Operational Dashboard, East Harerge and Dire Dawa (August 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Overview

IOM is the only Site Management Support actor in East Hararge. IOM started SMS operations in these locations in December 2018, in response to inter-communal violence in 2018, which displaced thousands of people.

The SMS team currently operates in 12 collective sites in 3 Woredas in East Hararge. The team works closely with Zonal, Woreda, and Administrative DRMO offices, as well as other partners. Key SMS activities include provision and maintenance of communal structures in IDP sites, facilitation of community representative structures (site committees), service mapping and monitoring, support coordination of humanitarian assistance, and management of a Complaints & Feedback mechanisms for site residents.

