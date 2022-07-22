Ethiopia - Situation Report, 22 Jul 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 244,000 people assisted with health services in June bringing the total number of people assisted in 2022 to 1.3 million people out of the 7.1 million people targeted.

More than 460,000 people are estimated to be displaced in Benishangul Gumuz Region due to violence since last quarter of 2020.

The highest number of trucks have arrived in Mekelle in June since July 2021 with 12 convoys totaling of 2,525 trucks including 10 fuel tankers.

The first consignment of 262 metric tons or 6 trucks of fertilizer arrived Tigray on 17 July. Additional 1,990 metric tons or 46 trucks arrived on 19 July.

BACKGROUND

This is OCHA Ethiopia bi-weekly digital Situation Report covering the humanitarian situation, needs, response and gaps country-wide. The weekly Northern Ethiopia Situation Report has been discontinued and will be included in this report.

Boundaries, names, and designations of districts/zones indicated in the report do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by the United Nations.

Situation Overview

The overall humanitarian situation in Ethiopia has significantly deteriorated in 2022 leading to increased humanitarian needs across the country due to ongoing conflict and violence, and climatic shocks such as the prolonged drought. More than 29 million people are estimated to need humanitarian assistance and protection this year, compared to 23.5 million people in 2021, and 8.4 million people in 2020. Nearly three quarters of the people in need in 2022 are women and children.

In northern Ethiopia, the humanitarian needs across the sectors continue to be high including high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. In Tigray Region, since the resumption of humanitarian convoy movement on 1 April, and as of 19 July, 4,308 trucks have arrived in Mekelle via Afar through 30 humanitarian convoys. This included 163,137 metric tons (MT) of food, 5,679 MT of emergency shelter and non-food items (ES/NFI), 3,788 MT of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) items, and 2,699 MT of nutrition, 702 MT of agriculture, 580 MT health, 480 MT protection, and 400 MT education supplies. The convoy movement also included 1,081,155 liters of fuel. In June, the highest number of trucks arrived in Mekelle since July 2021 with a total of 12 convoys amounting 2,525 trucks including 10 fuel tankers. This represents 107,950 MT of humanitarian cargo on behalf of 26 partners, and 437,158 litres of fuel.

On 17 July, the first consignment of 262 MT (6 trucks) of fertilizer arrived in Mekelle via road which will benefit at least 145,000 farming households. On 19 July, the second consignment of 1,990 MT (46 trucks) of fertilizer arrived in Mekelle.

These are part of about 7,275 MT of fertilizer already dispatched to Afar to be transported to Tigray.

In parallel, airlifting of life saving critical supplies to Mekelle continued, although at a slower rate as road convoys resumed.

Between 12 and 19 July, 17.6 MT of health supplies were airlifted, bringing the total supplies airlifted by humanitarian partners since 15 December 2021 to 808.5 MT or equivalent to 20 trucks. This included 53 per cent nutrition supplies, 30 per cent health supplies,14 per cent ES/NFIs, and three per cent WASH items and agriculture supplies.

In Afar Region, the humanitarian situation continues to be dire with alarming levels of food insecurity and malnutrition due to the combined effects of drought and conflict, ensuing displacement, lack of market access, and high food prices. In conflict-affected areas in Zone 2/ Kilbeti Rasu (Abala, Berahle, Dalol, Erebti, Konneba, Megale woredas), at least 200,000 women and children are estimated to need supplementary feeding and nutrition interventions this year including more than 80,000 children under five and more than 50,000 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and about 70,000 children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM).

However, since June 2022, there has been no available supplies for the treatment of MAM cases in Afar and it is projected not to be available until at least mid-September, mainly due to lack of supplies affected by the ongoing global and local food and nutrition shortages. The lack of adequate assistance will result in a progression of MAM into SAM cases with low prospect of recovery and potential deterioration across the region. Similarly, the treatment of SAM cases is also lagging due to operational challenges. Of the total 54,805 treatment-targeted SAM cases in 2022 in Afar, only 11,739 children, or 21.4 percent, have been reached between January and May. Last May, SAM admission increased by 4 per cent compared to the previous month of April and 41.9 percent compared to May 2021.

Also in Afar, according to regional authorities, about 20,000 people reportedly have remained in sites for the internally displaced people (IDP) including 6300 people in Semera, 700 people in Agatina, 2500 households in Dirma and 60 households in Dubti Gaiboda, while the majority have already returned to their area of origin. The living conditions for returnees are reported to be extremely challenging due to lack of basic services, lack of livelihood sources, and the destruction of vital infrastructure and will require continued humanitarian assistance to support the initial phase of the return process. In collaboration with Afar regional authorities, partners will support the return of remaining IDPs in Semera to their areas of origin, including those from Semera and Agathina sites under registration and screening. About 738 IDPs have expressed their intention to return to Tigray from Berhale woreda.

In Amhara Region, more than 16,000 people have reportedly been displaced following attacks by unidentified armed groups in Efratana Gidim woreda in North Shewa Zone on 11 and 12 July. Four kebeles out of 27 kebeles were attacked and more than 450 houses were looted and burnt. Dispute over farmland allegedly triggered the attacks. Displaced people need immediate assistance of food, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), health and WASH services.

Malaria cases continue to increase in Amhara. From more than 93,000 tests made last week, more than 26,700 cases were detected with an increase of 1.5 percent compared to the previous week. It has also increased by more than eight per cent from the total annual cases last year. Of the total cases last week, children under five accounted more than 3,000 cases of 11.3 percent. Although humanitarian partners managed to distribute more than 486,000 long-lasting insecticidal nets in eight woredas in Amhara, there is still a gap of over 1.4 million nets.

Meanwhile, Amhara regional government authorities continued with the relocation of IDPs to Jarra site in North Wello Zone.

By end of June, and since 14 March, they have relocated 29,773 people out of an estimated 58,000 registered IDPs planned for relocation from Kobo area.

Ethiopia is experiencing one of the most severe droughts in the last forty years following four consecutive failed rainy seasons since late 2020 pushing an increasing number of people into an alarming life-threatening situation. Most recent forecasts project that the October to December season will also be below average, setting the stage for an unprecedented fifth failed rainy season. This new climatic shock has further compromised already fragile livelihoods heavily reliant on livestock - most of which has died- and deepening food insecurity and malnutrition. Although, earlier in the year the initial estimated drought affected people was set at least 8 million people in Somali, Oromia, Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples’ (SNNP) and South-West regions are currently affected. This figure is under review and is expected to significantly increase and to include new drought affected areas notably in Afar.

It is estimated that more than 2.2 million livestock have died, while at least 22 million are at risk and are very weak and emaciated with no or little milk production, the main source of nutrition for children. In agro-pastoralist areas, the agricultural crops have failed by more than 70 per cent while pastoralists’ purchasing power has decreased by 60 percent compared to the previous year as livestock market value has significantly dropped, since animals are not marketable, impacting families’ income sources.

According to a recent UNICEF statement on 19 July, an estimated 600,000 children will require treatment for severe acute malnutrition by the end of the year across the four drought-impacted regions. In Somali region, for instance, there has been a 43 per cent increase in severely acute malnutrition admissions for children under five in May 2022 compared to May 2021.

According to WFP situation report on 21 July, the drought has caused 9.88 million people to be food insecure in the droughtaffected regions, including 3.3 million in Somali Region, 3.3 million in Oromia Region and 1.1 million people in SNNP Region.

Another 2.18 million people need assistance in other areas of the country.

Some areas are also being affected by flooding due to heavy rains. In Oromia Region, flooding affected Gumi Bordode woreda in West Hararghe Zone, where 148 houses were reportedly fully damaged, and another 140 houses were partially damaged. Zonal authorities estimate that over 865,000 are expected to be affected by flooding, including 197,000 IDPs across 14 zones in Oromia. In Tigray, more than 800,000 people are predicted to be impacted by heavy rains and floods in the coming three months. More areas are also expected to be affected by the floods over the next few months due to the rainy season, according to the projected forecast. A flood contingency plan is under finalization to support the response.

In western Ethiopia, humanitarian and protection needs continue to increase with ongoing hostilities in Benishangul Gumuz, Oromia, and SNNP regions leading to high numbers of displacement; damage to infrastructure and basic services; exposing the population to major protection risks; and preventing meaningful humanitarian assessment and response. In Western Oromia, access to people in need is significantly constrained by the ongoing insecurity, which in 2022 has expanded in scale and scope from Western parts of Oromia, (i.e., East, West, Kellem and Horo Gudrum Wellega zones) to Central Oromia’s West and North-West Shewa zones and areas Amhara region’s North Shewa Zone.

The humanitarian landscape in Benishangul Gumuz Region is marked by increased levels of violence and limited humanitarian response. More than 460,0000 people are estimated to be displaced, 318,000 of whom in Metekel Zone, 79,000 in Kamashi Zone, and 66,000 in Assosa Zone and Mao Komo Special woreda since the last quarter of 2020.

Throughout the region, the humanitarian response is impeded by insecurity-related access constraints, limited partners’ presence, and lack of funding. Access to food aid, health, shelter, water and sanitation, and livelihoods are the most urgent needs.

In Metekel Zone, the security situation in some woredas has reportedly improved significantly since April. However, the situation in Guba and lowland areas of Wanbera, Bulen, Dibate, Dangur and parts of Madira woredas remains fluid and unpredictable, leaving thousands of IDPs, with very limited access to aid. In June, a humanitarian mission with 18 partners reached previously hard-to-reach areas in the zone for the first time in two years following a return to normalcy in some areas. According to the authorities, over 100,000 IDPs have returned to areas within partners’ reach and are in desperate need of assistance. Access to food aid, health, shelter, water and sanitation, and livelihoods are the most urgent needs.