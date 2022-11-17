Ethiopia - Situation Report, 17 Nov 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Improved security in Afar, Amhara and Tigray is opening up opportunities for humanitarian access to areas so far inaccessible.

For the first time since June 2021, a WFP convoy of 15 trucks carrying 293 tons of relief food arrived into Mai Tsebri, Tigray via the Gondar – Addi Arekey route on 16 November.

Ongoing hostilities in western Oromia continue to displace hundreds of thousands of civilians and impacting humanitarian operations.

An active cholera outbreak in Somali and Oromia regions is still not contained; more than 399 cases and 17 deaths reported so far.

Prolonged food and water shortages in drought-affected areas are driving malnutrition levels upwards.

Situation Overview

Humanitarian partners across Ethiopia continue to mobilize human and financial resources to address the humanitarian impact of multiple crises in pockets of the country, including conflict, drought, disease outbreaks and floods. As of 17 November, **the Mid-Year Review of the 2022 Ethiopia Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP MYR) totaling US$3.3 billion was 46.9 per cent funded, **and the needs continue to outpace the available funding. Humanitarian needs have drastically increased since January 2022, and the new needs are captured in the Mid-year Review of the 2022 HRP.

In northern Ethiopia, 11 million people were reached with at least one type of assistance between January and September, including 1.6 million people in Afar (45 per cent of people targeted for food assistance), 5.2 million people in Amhara (87 per cent of people targeted for food assistance) and 4.3 million people in Tigray (70 per cent of people targeted for food assistance). Meanwhile, humanitarian partners are closely working with relevant bodies to gradually access and expand assistance to areas that were so far inaccessible due to insecurity as well as scale up support in other areas of the northern region where the humanitarian condition has deteriorated. **In Afar, **all IDP sites except Suwan and Mingie in Abala, Zone 2, are reportedly accessible for humanitarian partners. Overall, an estimated 56,920 people are displaced across Abala, Berahile, Megale woredas in Zone 2 and in Gora'ee informal IDP site of Gulina Woreda in Zone 4. The majority -- all but Megale/Dirma IDPs -- have been newly displaced since the last bout of conflict in late August 2022. Food, health, nutrition and ES/NFI are the priority needs, but response is not yet at scale for lack of resource as well as access challenges that had for long prevented unhindered response operations. In addition to scaling up assistance to displaced population, comprehensive humanitarian and recovery assistance is required to thousands of IDPs that have returned. Nearly 15,000 returnees in Gulina and Yalo and 6,456 IDPs in Berahile and Abala require ES/NFI assistance due to destroyed houses; they currently reside in open space. In Amhara, the main food partner continues to provide food assistance to conflict-affected populations in South Gondar, South Wello and North Wello zones, while several partners are engaged in cash and voucher assistance. Several gaps in the response are being reported, including insufficient number of Mobile Health and Nutrition Teams and shortage of medical supplies to address health needs amidst interrupted health services in several areas due to damaged/looted health facilities. Support in areas of return also needs to be scaled up. A recent joint needs assessment (3 to 9 November) in areas of return in Alamata, Alamata Town, Bale, Kobo, Korem and Raya Koba indicated that nearly 911,000 returnees across these areas require urgent food and other life-saving assistance. Similarly, Education partners are closely working with authorities to address education gaps in areas of return due to destroyed/looted school facilities. In Tigray, for the first time since June 2021, a WFP convoy of 15 trucks carrying 293 tons of relief food arrived into Mai Tsebri, Tigray via the Gondar -- Addi Arekey route on 16 November. Critical relief food will now be delivered to communities in Mai Tsebri Town over the coming days. In addition, over the last few days two test flights to Shire, northwestern Tigray, have been successfully organized including one by the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS on 16 November. Several flights are planned to Shire and Mekelle in the coming days to provide urgent support and deploy the staff needed for the response. Fast-tracking the full resumption of road and air access into Tigray, as well as fast-tracking the restoration of destroyed public services across Afar, Amhara and Tigray will go a long way into reducing the suffering of the conflict-affected population across northern Ethiopia. Meanwhile, a rapid response has been organized by the shelter/non-food items, health, protection and WASH partners last week to some 56,000 displaced people across Adigrat, Erob and Gulomekeda. Health supplies have also been dispatched to these areas. A similar rapid response is mobilized to displaced people in Abi Adi and Maychew. Partners have also started food distribution in eight accessible woredas in Eastern (K/Awolaelo and Tsurowonberta), South-eastern (Adigudom, Enderta, Hager Mariam, Saharti and Samere) and Southern (Selewa) zones, reaching 110,366 people as of 2 November. Some community-based and faith-based organizations continue providing wet feeding service as well as distributed bread in Adwa, Mekelle and other urban centres. The situation in Shire also remains calm and as of 3 November, local authorities and partners have distributed food for more than 312,000 host community and displaced people, out of 500,000 estimated people in need, while the Federal Ministry of Health has deployed a team of health professionals to support Suhul General Hospital until it becomes fully functional. Meanwhile, severe water shortage continues to cause suffering to millions across Adwa, Axum and Shire. People are using water from open sources with high risk of water borne disease due to poor water quality.

While the relatively improved security situation in northern Ethiopia is gradually easing humanitarian movement, ongoing hostilities in western Oromia continue to displace hundreds of thousands of civilians and impacting humanitarian operations. With the high probability of continued violence, the number of IDPs is expected to increase whilst response preparedness and capacity on the ground is very low to inadequate, compounded by funding and access challenges. Similarly in southern Oromia, according to a rapid needs assessment conducted in Liben and Gorodola woredas of Guji Zone on 29 October, the shelter condition of the IDPs in collective sites and host community is sub-standard, with overcrowding and congestion. In some IDP sites, an estimated 4 to 5 households (30 to 40 people) are living in a single room in undignified conditions, increasing health and protection risks. Overall, food response remains a priority for the recent IDPs in the Wollegas (over 700,000) and over 60,000 IDPs in Guji zones. The escalation of hostilities in western Oromia has also impacted humanitarian operations in eastern Benishangul Gumuz Region. There is no road access along the main Assosa -- Addis route via Oromia since 31 October, blocking both humanitarian and commercial supplies impacting approximately 200,000 IDPs and 76,000 refugees in the region.

In drought-affected eastern and southern Ethiopia, prolonged food and water shortages are driving malnutrition levels upwards. In Oromia Region for example where the drought has affected 10 zones with over 5 million people in acute need of food assistance, a recent malnutrition "Find and Treat" campaign reported significantly high malnutrition cases. Despite this dire situation, nutrition partners' presence is decreasing due to funding shortage. Many nutrition projects are phasing out or about to phase out by the end of the year. In Somali Region, the impact of the drought continued to deepen with no rain reported in Afder, Dawa and Liben zones. Counties in northern Kenya, bordering these zones have also not received rains, cancelling the option of the pastoralist communities to cross over for grazing and water usage. Water trucking and other emergency support are ongoing in parts of the three affected zones. Elsewhere in Somali Region, good rain was received in more than 580 sites/kebeles in 68 woredas across 10 zones, which has slightly improved water and pasture availability but will not allow for recovery. Meanwhile, the relatively good performance of the summer rains has improve the drought situation in SNNP, Sidama and South West regions, except in some areas where the rains performed poorly, including in the southern parts of SNNPR (Gamo, Gofa, Wolayita, Konso, South Omo zones, Amaro, Ale, Burji and Derashe special woredas), the lowlands of Sidama (Bilate Zuria, Boricha, Shebedino, Loka Abaya, Dale, Bona Zuria, Aleta Chuko and Aleta Wondo wroedas) and the lowlands of Dawuro Zone (Gena, Tercha Zuria, Zaba Gezo, Disa, Loma and Mareka) in South West region, where the drought is still at critical level. The national inter-cluster coordination forum is currently finalizing a Drought Prioritization exercise listing priority area and needs to scale up response with the limited available resources.

The active cholera outbreak in Somali and Oromia region is still not contained. In Somali Region, 8 *kebeles *in Karsadula *Woreda *and 2 *kebeles *in Guradamole Woreda of Liben Zone have reported 125 cholera cases as of 13 November, including ten deaths; there is a high risk of spread to Filtu and Dekasuftu woredas amidst shortages of supplies to respond to the outbreak. Meanwhile, the large number of carcasses of livestock across all woredas in Afder, Dawa and Liben zones notably are creating additional health risks, with contaminated surface water sources. The drought-affected population is using the contaminated water for lack of other options. In Oromia Region, cases have been reported since 27 August 2022 across four *woredas *of Bale Zone (Berbere, Dolo Mena, Herena Buluk and Gura Damole). Some 274 cases were reported as of 13 November, including seven deaths. Despite response efforts, there are critical shortages in WASH NFI and operational costs, including logistics. Improved access and coverage to safe drinking water should be prioritized to bring sustainable solution. A US$4 million CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund) allocation is being prepared to support the cholera outbreak response. Please see all Cholera Flash Updates at https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/ethiopia for more information on needs, ongoing response and gaps.