Ethiopia: Site Assessment Durable Solutions Index, Round 5 (18 October 2020)

The DTM Ethiopia Site Assessment Durable Solutions Index Report measures the progress of IDP populations towards overcoming displacement-related vulnerabilities by examining specific criteria outlined within the IASC Framework on Durable Solutions for Internally Displaced Persons. The composite index is made up of 24 indicators from DTM Ethiopia's Site Assessment and treated as sub-criteria in measuring the 5 core criteria of the IASC Framework. In this report, the index is applied to 20 sites to measure progress towards overcoming displacement-related vulnerabilities.