Ethiopia Shelter/NFI Cluster - Gap and Pipeline Analysis Dashboard

HIGHTLIGHT

In the Tigray region, displaced people are taking shelter in overly crowded collecve centers, with the host communies and many are forced to stay in the open air.

This situaon is especially concerning given ongoing rain season and cold climate. The Cluster target increased from 2.2 million people in February 2021 to 3.2 million people in April 2021 following the new IDP figure (2 million people) issued by the Government.

In other parts of the country, such as Metekel Zone, Benishangul Gumz, North Shewa and Oromia Special Zones in Amhara Region, many displacements are reported. The cluster and partners have exhausted all ESNFIs with pipeline stock only for the Tigray response.

The upcoming federal elecon, the ancipated insecurity and related displacement, the rainy season, and the likelihood of low and uneven rain, parcularly in the Somali Region, resulng in drought condions may see addional displacements that will need to be ancipated would require a mely, strategic response.