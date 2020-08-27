Ethiopia Shelter and NFI Cluster Gap and Priorities - July 2020

Response Gap Summary

Borena, West Wellega, East & West Hararge zones in Oromia region, Afder, Si, Fafan, Jarar, Erer, Nogob and Doolo zones in Somali Region, Metekel zone in Benishangul-Gumuz region and Amaro and Derashe zones in SNNP region are categorized as a high priority for COVID-19 migaon and IDP responses. East Hararge, Borena and West Wellega in Oromia Region, Fafan and Daawa zones in Somali region, Metekel, Asosa and Kemashi zones in Benishangul-Gumuz region are categorized as high priority for returnee response. These locaons host a high number of IDPs in spontaneous and planned sites. In addion, IDPs are living in overcrowded situaons making social distancing early impossible and with inadequate hygiene facilies and lack of access to essenal services.