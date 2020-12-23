Ethiopia: Secondary analysis of market and price monitoring data following COVID-19 restrictions (data collected between March and November 2020)

Key Findings

To identify the specific information gaps within Ethiopia’s market monitoring work and consolidate existing data collection efforts, as well as to provide a snapshot of how markets have changed following the implementation of March 2020 restrictions meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, REACH conducted a brief secondary data review (SDR).

Unified, comprehensive market monitoring data sources that include clear methodologies are scarce: Across the 19 outputs reviewed, 6 provided methodology notes. Of those six, four outputs that provided methodology notes were based on nine key informant interviews (KIIs), on average.

From one reviewed information output, “cereals, oil, water and soap were cited by key informants as priority needs” despite only the price of cereals being widely monitored in the assessed information outputs. Of the 15 commodities included in the Monitoring Basket, cereals were the items most commonly monitored in the reviewed information outputs. Only one output (authored by the Ethiopia Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) cluster) monitored the prices of water, bleach and bath soap.

From March to September 2020, the cost of the Monitoring Basket (less meat and vegetables) fluctuated around approximately 2800 to 2950 ETB, or approximately 73 to 77 U.S. dollars.

The Ethiopian birr experienced an overall depreciation by 16.89% from February 2020 until 17 November 2020. The depreciation of the national currency, influenced an increase in the price of import items, causing many consumers to demand domestically-produced products. As demand for local products grew, domestically-produced products increased in cost, therein creating a feedback loop which placed the bulk of the burden on individual consumers.