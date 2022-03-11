Ethiopia
Ethiopia: Results from the Northern Ethiopia Response Plan (since 1 May) as of 28 February 2022
Attachments
On 14 May, humanitarian partners finalized the Northern Ethiopia Response Plan which outlines the planned response from May to December 2021. This dashboard provides an overview of the response progress by cluster against the plan, with details on progress against key cluster indicators. The progress is monitored by clusters on a weekly basis.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
