Ethiopia Response Dashboard: January to September 2022 (as of 30 September 2022)

Humanitarian partners have cumulatively reached up to 76.8% of people targeted with one or several types of assistance since the beginning of the year. To a large extent, the high level of reach achieved and reported is based on the HRP target beneficiaries identified at the beginning of the year and does not reflect current needs across clusters. These targets will be articulated in the mid-year revision of the HRP to be released soon. The ongoing and expanding drought as well as the resumption of hostilities in Northern Ethiopia have contributed significantly to the overall increase in humanitarian needs along with other drivers.

