Ethiopia: Research Terms of Reference (Internal) - COVID-19 Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) ETH2001 (November 2020, V3)

2. Rationale

Over the last two years, Ethiopia has witnessed a surge in violent conflict following major domestic political shifts. Largescale displacement, killings, and destruction of property have further exacerbated the impact of pre-existing and cyclical climate-related crises across the country. Late 2019 and early 2020 have brought additional humanitarian crises in the form of a large-scale desert locust infestation, Ethiopia’s worst in 25 years, and the global COVID-19 pandemic, which counted 98,391 cases in Ethiopia as of 5 November and has led to lockdowns and transport bans in many regions that restrict access to markets. Furthermore, unrest in Tigray region during November 2020 has seen large-scale displacement, contributing an approximate 1.1 million additional people needing assistance in Amhara, Afar and Tigray regions. All of hese events have severely disrupted livelihoods, affected the availability of staple market commodities, and threatened to sharply escalate humanitarian need for vulnerable populations across the country.

Given the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in particular and its global effects on supply chains, there is a need for a joint rapid market monitoring initiative with dedicated analytical capacity that produces regular, frequent market data, including robust data on changes in market functionality, to meet the demands of the Ethiopia COVID-19 response. This exercise should harmonize existing data collection efforts and combine the resources of humanitarian actors throughout the country, which will lead to greater coverage, timeliness, and operational applicability for cash actors across Ethiopia.

There is currently no systematic monitoring of the MEB (Minimum Expenditure Basket) in Ethiopia, and gaps remain in all existing market monitoring initiatives accessible to humanitarian actors (specifically, gaps in coverage, in key indicators, and in items monitored). Some Ethiopia Cash Working Group (ECWG) members and donors have previously conducted ad hoc price monitoring of selected market items, either in their own areas of operation or in Addis Ababa only, but have not yet been able to consolidate with other actors and in some cases have lacked capacity to analyze the collected data. Other actors, e.g. World Food Programme Vulnerability Assessment Mapping (WFP VAM), are conducting weekly food price monitoring in roughly a dozen locations across Ethiopia, but do not currently monitor hygiene items or other non-food items (NFIs) key to the COVID-19 response.

To address the outlined information gaps and consolidate existing data collection efforts, REACH will work in close collaboration with the Ethiopia Collaborative Cash Delivery (CCD) Network to launch and coordinate a Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI). This initiative will help to develop an evidence base for the wider use of cash and voucher assistance (CVA), as well as facilitating discussions of changes in critical market dynamics, which are an integral part of cash feasibility considerations.