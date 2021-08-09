Ethiopia
Ethiopia: Regional CCCM Dashboard - Tigray (as of July 2021)
General Update
- CCCM actors are currently active in 89 displacement sites throughout Tigray Region –reaching over 460,000 IDPs
- Current operational humanitarian partners include: ANE, HOP, IOM, OSSHD, and UNHCR, with additional local partners in the process of joining the cluster.
- Household IDPs intention survey data collection has been completed in Mekelle, Shire, Adigrat, Axum, Adwa, Sheraro and Abi Adi.
- Construction of relocation sites: 1 completed, and 1 in progress, further plans are on hold.
- Site improvement works have prioritized drainage and construction of communal kitchens
- With reducing services due to shortage of fuel, cash and supplies, CCCM partners are unable to provide referral, address gaps in sites, and vital site improvement work is put on hold in a number of locations –resulting tension and dissatisfaction in displacement sites can also put CCCM staff at increasing risk.