Ethiopia: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June (March 2022)

ETHIOPIA Refugee Policy Review as at 30 June 2020 for World Bank's Mid Term Review of IDA19 Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

Ethiopia is the third largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, providing protection to 772,599 refugees and asylum-seekers from 26 countries as at 30 June 2020. While Ethiopia has a fast-growing economy, it remains a low-income country and is ranked 173 out of the 189 countries on the Human Development Index of 2019. It is also challenged by conflict and fragility as, inter alia, the presence of 1,746,138 internally displaced persons shows. Despite these challenges, it has traditionally maintained a generous open-door policy for refugee inflows. Most of the refugees are from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan, reflecting the long-ongoing fragility and conflict in the region