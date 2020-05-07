Ethiopia
Ethiopia Refugee Cash Response Monitoring (Q1) - Refugee Cash Task Force - Cash Based Intervention Dashboard
The Refugee Cash Task Force offers a platform to coordinate and harmonize the implementation of cash assistance in refugee context in Ethiopia. As of 31-March-2019, 5 organizations reported ongoing cash activities in 13 Settlements. This snapshot provides an overview of cash programming implemented in the quarter Q1 of (01-January-2019 - 31-March-2019) for the humanitarian response in Ethiopia.