Ethiopia Receives In-Kind Support Of Personal Protect Equipment

(May 15, 2020 (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia) The Minister of Health of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, HE Dr. Lia Tadesse, received personal protection equipment from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). This in-kind support is part of the regional response to fight the COVID-19 epidemic and will benefit the cross-border sites, refugee camps and Internal Displaces Persons.

“The support from IGAD today will be a great support to meet the special needs of vulnerable groups by providing safe health services at Cross Border sites, at refugee camps and where IDPS and Migrants reside,” said the H.E. Dr. Lia Tadesse.

“IGAD is an important platform for regional cooperation,” said the minister. “We highly appreciate the support and will continue collaborating with Member States to fight the pandemic”.

Dr. Girum Hailu Maheteme, Representing IGAD, representing the Executive Secretary of IGAD, H.E. Dr. Workaneh Gabeyahu, commended the efforts of the government and the people of Ethiopia in combating the Covid-19 disease.

“This support is aimed for the protection of the front-line care workers,” said Dr. Girum Hailu.