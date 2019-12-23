Ethiopia Re-commits to Meet SDGs, Target 8.7 in Particular

Ena December 20/2019 Ethiopia is “unreservedly” committed to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs), particularly Target 8.7, according to Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

The goal of Target 8.7 is to “take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labor, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labor, including recruitment and use of child soldiers, and by 2025 end child labor in all its forms.”

Addressing National Pathfinder Country Strategic Workshop on Alliance 8.7 in Ethiopia today, Demeke said “on behalf of the Government of Ethiopia, we are very proud of this opportunity to demonstrate our unreserved commitment to achieving SDGs and particularly Target 8.7.”

He stressed the need to continuously review plans and programs to accelerate the action to eliminate child labor, forced labor, and modern slavery.

“We must ensure that we give the best possible care and protection to our children as they are the future”, Demeke stated.

The deputy premier pledged: “I stand here committed to do my best to make Ethiopia a leader in the fight against child labor and forced labor.”

Labor and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye said on her part that Ethiopia`s response to the targeted action is loud and clear. “Our government has already made significant strides in combating child labor and forced labor across the country”.

The country ratified the principal UN and ILO conventions, including the convention on the rights of the child, the convention against transitional organized crime, among others.

Alliance 8.7, a global strategic partnership to eradicate forced labor, modern slavery, human trafficking and child labor, was created with the aim of bringing together all parties involved in common effort to reach Target 8.7 of SDGs.

According to a statement from the Alliance, it targeted to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate forced labor, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst form of child labor.

Ethiopia`s participation in Alliance 8.7 is in line with the government’s commitment to eliminate to the elimination of child labor and forced labor, the statement indicated.

The workshop aims to inform stakeholders of national priorities, including national action plans to achieve Target 8.7 and define a road map for the effective implementation of the target in Ethiopia with concrete achievements.

According to the National Child Labor Survey, 42.7 percent of Ethiopian children are engaged in child labor.