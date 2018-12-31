Ethiopia: Rapid Response Plan seeks US$25.5M to reach civilians displaced by inter-communal violence

In response to the growing number of interally displaced persons due to inter-communal violence, a rapid response plan has been lunched, requesting US$25.5 million to address the most pressing needs in the health, nutrition, education, WaSH, non-food item, protection and agriculture sectors. The Plan exclusively focuses on response to recent violence-induced displacements in Benishangul Gumuz region and in East and West Wollega zones of Oromia region – which saw a surge of nearly 250,000 displaced persons since September 2018.

This three-months Operational Plan is developed in view of bridging the period between now and the official launch of the 2019 Humanitarian and Disaster Resilience Plan (HDRP), where needs and requirements for the Benishangul Gumuz-East/West Wollega response will be captured in full.

