Ethiopia PSEA Network: Prevention of Sexual Exploitation & Abuse Communications Campaign

The Ethiopia PSEA Network has developed national and regional level information campaign(s) with linked information, education and communication (IEC) materials. The information campaign(s) is two-fold, targeting both stakeholders as well as affected populations (two cultural contexts available). All IEC materials, as a part of the campaign, have been made available in Amharic, Tigrinya, Afaan Oromo, Somali, and English. Any use of the materials (including adaption or modification of artwork) should be requested to the PSEA Coordinator.