Ethiopia PSEA Network - Gender key concepts
Sex vs. Gender
The table below gives a quick introduction to the key differences:
Sex is:
Biologically defined: Determined at birth
Biological and physical characteristics persons are born with that make them male or female
Characteristics:
• Internal and external sex organs
• Chromosomes
• Hormones
• Usually, cannot be changed
• Consistent worldwide
• Same today as in the past
GENDER is:
Socially constructed: Learned through socialization
Behaviours and attributes that society considers appropriate or acceptable for girls/women and boys/men
Characteristics:
• Constructed by society
• Influenced by culture and religion
• Learn gender (feminine/masculine)
• Changes over time and between contexts
• Different in different parts of the world