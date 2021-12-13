Ethiopia PSEA Network 2021-2022 Workplan

This workplan has been developed jointly by members of the Ethiopia PSEA Network to prevent, mitigate and respond to sexual exploitation and abuse in-country. It is a part of the national strategy, and – as such – steered by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to Ethiopia with close support from CLA, UNCT, HCT, national-level cochairs, and the Inter-Agency PSEA Coordinator. Moreover, it has the buy-in from all network members (i.e., at both national and regional levels), funded by the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF) through the interagency PSEA project led by the national-level network.