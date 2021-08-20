Ethiopia Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Network: Training Manual

1. Training Package Overview

1.1. Training Purpose

The purpose of this training is to build the capacities of Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) Focal Points in Ethiopia who are members of the Ethiopia PSEA Network. The Ethiopia PSEA Network is made up of PSEA Focal Points from different United Nations (UN) organisations, NGOs and government ministries/agencies.

1.2. Target Audience

The target audience for this training are the PSEA Focal Points from the Ethiopia PSEA Network. PSEA Focal Points are appointed to the PSEA Network by their respective organizations/agencies. PSEA Focal Points hold positions in their respective organisations/agencies and have substantive roles and responsibilities related to those positions. PSEA Focal Point responsibilities are outlined in the PSEA Focal Point Terms of Reference (TOR).

1.3. Training Structure

This two-day training for PSEA Focal Points is designed to introduce and familiarize participants with their roles and responsibilities as PSEA Focal Points and members of the Ethiopia PSEA Network, as well as to ensure their familiarity with and understanding of key concepts, core principles and practical steps and practices for PSEA (see Table 1). An additional one-day training is provided to equip PSEA Focal Points to deliver a half-day PSEA Briefing to their colleagues in their respective organizations/agencies.

In the first day of training, the first half-day was designed to serve as a stand-alone PSEA Briefing session that can be used by PSEA Focal Points to train staff in their respective organizations/agencies about the Ethiopia PSEA Network, as well as other actors who are involved in the delivery of assistance to affected populations in Ethiopia, such as inter-agency clusters and working groups. PSEA Focal Points are expected to have the capacities to deliver the half-day PSEA Briefing.

1.4. Available Resources

This training manual contains the following resources:

Preparation for the facilitator for Module One

Session plans for Module One

Preparation for the facilitator for Module Two

Session plans for Module Two

Preparation for the facilitator for Module Three

Session plans for the Module Three

Facilitators Notes for all three Modules

Handouts for all three Modules

Learner journal template (Annex A)

Modules PowerPoints are provided in a separate file.

1.5. Choosing a Facilitator

The Facilitator for this training should have:

Experience in the area of PSEA and/or experience of or a proven understanding of gender and gender-based violence (GBV)

Experience in training delivery, particularly in participatory and interactive training styles

Ability to deliver trainings in English

Necessary skills and experience to be able to facilitate sensitive discussions

Knowledge of UN and NGO policies and procedures related to PSEA

If possible, experience in the Ethiopia context, particularly relating to humanitarian responses

Module One can also be delivered as a stand-alone training by PSEA Focal Points for external bodies. To deliver this, the Facilitator should have:

Experience delivering trainings

Completed attendance of all three modules of the Ethiopia PSEA Network Training Package for PSEA Focal Points

1.6. How to Use This Training Manual

Familiarise yourself with the contents of the full Ethiopia PSEA Network Training Package that will be delivered, including:

PSEA Training Manual

Facilitator Notes, Handouts and Exercises (Annexes A to L)

Module One PowerPoints

Module Two PowerPoints

Module Three PowerPoints

Ensure that you have access to the additional resources required to deliver this training, including:

A copy of or access to the video “No Excuse for Abuse”

A copy of “How to support survivors of GBV when a GBV actor is not available” for Module Two, adapted and contextualised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women) Ethiopia Country Office (ECO)

Read through the materials for the module(s) that you will be delivering, including the facilitator preparation section, well in advance of delivering the trainings. Do not wait until the last minute!

Modules One and Two in this training package allow for a seven-hour training day, with one-hour for lunch and two breaks of 15 minutes each. You can adjust the timing for each module and session depending upon your circumstances.

The training time required for Module Three is longer than that required for Modules One and Two. Ensure you allow enough time for all participants to practice a training session. This training is eight hours in total, including one-hour for lunch and two breaks of 15 minutes each. This means that, for example, a 9:00 am (09.00) start time will require a 5:00 pm (17.00) finish time.

Where an exercise is included in a session plan, timings specific for the exercise are provided. The overall time for the session should include enough time to deliver session content, introduce and set up exercises, allow participants to complete exercises, and time for discussion and closing points (if any) for each exercise and the session as a whole. If it looks like a session may take longer than the overall time allocated for the session, you may need to shorten the time allowed for exercises. Facilitators will make sure to keep track of the amount of time spent on each exercise to avoid spending too much time on any one exercise.