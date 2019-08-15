Ethiopia: Protection Cluster Operational Guidance IDP Return and Response
A. Background
More than three million persons have been internally displaced in Ethiopia countrywide. Protection stakeholders are concerned about the voluntariness of return, including both the free and informed choice components. IDPs have expressed concerns regarding their physical and material safety upon return. This note is intended to provide guidance on returns and provision of assistance in less than optimal conditions with a pragmatic yet principled approach.