Ethiopia Protection Analysis Update - June 2022

While the State of Emergency in Ethiopia has been formally lifted by the end of February 2022, ongoing hostilities in Tigray and in other regions, climate shocks and deteriorating economy continue to negatively impact the living conditions of the civilian population in Ethiopia and to exacerbate humanitarian needs.

The National Protection Cluster recently published an up-to-date analysis of the protection situation in Ethiopia, including in the Northern parts of the country. The analysis has been carried out by the National Protection Cluster with a view of identifying the most serious protection risks, impacting the civilian population, in all conflict- and drought-affected areas.

The analysis is based on qualitative and quantitative data gathered by the Cluster from its partners in the field, local and international NGOs and UN agencies, as well as on expert knowledge and open-source material.

The report provides an overview of the current context, and highlights five protection risks:

Attacks on civilians and on civilian infrastructure Gender and conflict-related sexual violence Denial of resources, opportunities and services Family and child separation Deprivation of liberty

Among other recommendations, the report calls for increased protection of civilians, investigation of all credible allegations of serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, safe and unhindered humanitarian access, strengthened civil-military coordination and a scale up of protection monitoring and family tracing activities.

Read the full publication: Protection Analysis Update Ethiopia