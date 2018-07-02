Ethiopia: Project Highlights - Technical coordination and support to reduce the impacts of El Niño and La Niña on the livelihoods, food security and nutrition of vulnerable households in Ethiopia (OSRO/ETH/609/USA)

Objective:

To improve coordinated emergency response to the El Niño-induced crisis and protect the livelihood of farmers, pastoralists and agropastoralists affected by El Niño and La Niña.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Crop Science Society of Ethiopia, Ethiopian Environment and Forest Research Institute, Ethiopian Society of Animal Production, Ethiopian Somali Region Bureau of Water Resource Development, the Plant Protection Society of Ethiopia, and Zeleman Communications Advertising and Production.

Beneficiaries reached:

All stakeholders in the agriculture sector emergency response in Ethiopia.

Activities implemented:

Regularly shared information and mapped interventions to optimize complementarity of interventions, collaboration and accountability to affected populations and to avoid overlaps.

Analyzed regional decision-making processes.

Supported ongoing coordination initiatives, including establishing a monitoring system for federal and regional meetings.

Ensured that regular Disaster Risk Management Agricultural Task Force coordination meetings at federal, regional and zonal levels were coordinated to inform each other.

Trained the Government and other partners on how to conduct various types of agriculture sector assessments to enable them to gain valuable information and data.

Assessed technical gaps and conducted training of trainersto ensure capacity was built at a regional level to support assessments and ensure their quality and timeliness.

Assessed coordination needs and equipped the Government and other partners with relevant technical tools,standards and guidelines.

Results: