Ethiopia Peace Observatory Weekly: 23 - 29 July 2022 [EN/AM]

By the Numbers: Ethiopia, 2 April 2018-29 July 2022

Total number of organized violence events: 3,167

Total number of reported fatalities from organized violence: 18,062

Total number of reported fatalities from civilian targeting: 8,059

By the Numbers: Ethiopia, 23-29 July 2022

Total number of organized violence events: 13

Total number of reported fatalities from organized violence: 112

Total number of reported fatalities from civilian targeting: 21

Ethiopia data are available through acurated EPO data file* as well as the main ACLED*export tool.

Situation Summary

Violence against civilians continued in Oromia region. Last week, ACLED recorded 10 attacks against civilians in the region (see map below). All reported violence against civilians were conducted by government forces – i.e., the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) and regional special forces from Oromia, Somali, and Amhara regions. These events were recorded in Arsi, Bale, East Wollega, Horo Guduru Wollega, South West Shewa, West Hararge, and West Shewa zones, resulting in nearly two dozen civilian fatalities overall.

Somali regional special forces have rarely been involved in incidents in Oromia region. On 28 July, they were reported to have opened gunfire on civilians for an unknown reason, killing an unidentified number of people in Habrona kebele in Guradamole woreda in Bale zone and displacing residents from their homes. A week earlier, on 18 July, it was reported that Somali ethnic militiamen from Somali region had attacked Oromo civilians in Guradamole woreda, forcing residents to flee.

Lastly, on 25 July, taxi and heavy truck drivers and their supporters staged a protest in Addis Ababa. Protesters denounced increasing insecurity and the lack of government’s response to tackle insecurity.