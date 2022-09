By the Numbers: Ethiopia, 2 April 2018-16 September 2022

Total number of organized violence events: 3,350

Total number of reported fatalities from organized violence: 19,259

Total number of reported fatalities from civilian targeting: 8,436

By the Numbers: Ethiopia, 10-16 September 2022

Total number of organized violence events: 19

Total number of reported fatalities from organized violence: 75

Total number of reported fatalities from civilian targeting: 32