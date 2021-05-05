Ethiopia: Partner Operational Presence Map - March 2021

This map indicates the areas where Agriculture Cluster partners' projects are being implemented at the moment. It is based on the AC 5W matrix, hence it reflects only the activities of the organizations that have agreed to share their 5W info with the cluster. For those who are currently being conducting food security activities, we encourage them to share the matrix with the Agriculture Cluster. Since projects can finish or start at anytime during the year, this mapping will be shared every month in order to have a realistic and up-to-date version of the current situation.