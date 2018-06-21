Ethiopia: Oromia – Somali Conflict-Induced Displacement (20 June 2018)

This document has been prepared jointly by OCHA and the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), in partnership with Cluster Coordinators, to provide an update on the situation of populations displaced, primarily due to conflict along the border between Oromia and Somali regions, and to inform efforts in mobilizing additional international funding and resources in support to the current response.

I. Displacements Overview

The Ethiopian Government with partners’ support is responding to the impact of inter-communal violence along the Oromia-Somali border since September 2017. Localized inter-communal violence continues to cause loss of life and livelihood, and further exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia.

According to the 10th round (March-April) of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)1 , at least 1,073,7642 people were displaced by conflict as of mid-April 2018. While some IDPs were displaced since 2012, the vast majority of the displacements occurred post-September 2017 in Oromia and Somali regions.

The conflict IDPs are hosted in 601 sites in Oromia and Somali regions. Those displaced from across regions are mainly hosted in transit or collective centers, while those displaced within a region are settled along border areas (either in woredas of orgin or in other woredas within the same region).

More people have been displaced by conflict along the Somali-Oromia regional boundary since DTM 10. In May 2018, renewed violence between the Borana (Oromo) and Garre (Somali) communities living in Moyale has led to new internal displacement and protection concerns. According to a multi-agency assessment that visited the conflict-affected areas on 26 May, 15,645 households/ families (93,870 individuals) were displaced by this latest incident, including 3,702 IDP children. The most critical needs are lack of food, shelter, WaSH, health and nutrition services that require immediate interventions. In the meantime, the security situation in Moyale remains tense and unpredictable.

Separately, The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) estimates that some 700,000 people are displaced by the West Guji (Oromia) - Gedeo (SNNP) inter-communal violence since April 2018. This situation report does not cover this group of IDPs since flash updates are being produced regularly, specifically focusing on the West Guji-Gedeo conflict-induced displacements.