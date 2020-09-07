Ethiopia: Operation Overview - 3W: Operational Presence - Ethiopia Humanitarian Presence Overview (September 2020)

SUMMARY

Ethiopia is one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa, sheltering over 779,261 registered refugees and asylum seekers as of 31-August-2020. UNHCR's main government counterpart to ensure the protection of refugees in Ethiopia is the Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA). In addition, UNHCR works in close coordination with 62 humanitarian partners and is part of the Humanitarian Country Team in Ethiopia where refugee programmers are discussed strategically to ensure the needs of refugees are adequately presented and addressed across the UN System. UNHCR is also building on a well-established coordination forum, including the inter-sector Refugee Coordination Group, together with national and regional sector working groups. As part of the CRRF, UNHCR is furthering partnerships with line ministries, regional and local authorities, as well as development partners and the private sector.