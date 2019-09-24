Ethiopia: Nutrition Project, Project Performance Assessment Report

Preface

This is a Project Performance Assessment Report (PPAR) by the Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) of the World Bank Group on the Ethiopia Nutrition Project (P106228). The project was chosen for a PPAR pilot because of its potential for learning, and to better understand its contribution to nutrition improvement efforts and their sustainability in Ethiopia. The PPAR findings, moreover, could be used to inform future IEG evaluations in the nutrition sector.

The project was approved on April 4, 2008, and closed six years later on May 31, 2014, after a four-month extension to complete project activities. Total project expenditure was $26.73 million, financed by an IDA grant in the amount of special drawing rights 18.8 million (equivalent to $30 million at appraisal). Large exchange rate fluctuations were noted by the Implementation and Completion Report (ICR). In addition to the grant, the government contributed the equivalent of $9.60 million to the project.

The PPAR findings are based on a review of the World Bank’s project documents; a review of academic and policy literature; analysis of secondary data; nutrition evaluations and health sector performance reports; and interviews with relevant stakeholders (see appendixes A and B). A mission to Ethiopia, undertaken by the IEG team from February 11 to February 21, 2019, included interviews with a range of central, regional, and woreda-level counterparts; stakeholders; and development partners. The mission also interacted with health extension workers and beneficiary mothers during site visits in Gobesaye Kebele (Oromia) and Haben Kebele (Tigray).

The IEG team expresses its great appreciation to Ms. Erika Marie Lutz, Senior Nutrition Specialist, and Frew Tekabe, Senior Nutrition Consultant, Agriculture Growth Program (previously a member of the World Bank project team) for their extensive support and for joining the visit to Tigray Region. IEG gratefully acknowledges all those who made time for interviews and who provided further relevant information and insights. IEG expresses its gratitude to H. E. Dr. Lia Tadesse, State Minister, Federal Ministry of Health, Government of Ethiopia, and other officials for valuable discussions; to Anne Margreth Bakilana, program leader for Human Development, for her insights; to Sitra Mustafa for her support in data collection and organization; and to the World Bank country office in Addis Ababa for the logistical and administrative support provided to the mission.

Following IEG standard procedures, a copy of the draft report was shared with relevant government officials and agencies for their review and feedback and no comments were received.