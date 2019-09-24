24 Sep 2019

Ethiopia: Nutrition Project, Project Performance Assessment Report

Report
from World Bank
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

Preface

This is a Project Performance Assessment Report (PPAR) by the Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) of the World Bank Group on the Ethiopia Nutrition Project (P106228). The project was chosen for a PPAR pilot because of its potential for learning, and to better understand its contribution to nutrition improvement efforts and their sustainability in Ethiopia. The PPAR findings, moreover, could be used to inform future IEG evaluations in the nutrition sector.
The project was approved on April 4, 2008, and closed six years later on May 31, 2014, after a four-month extension to complete project activities. Total project expenditure was $26.73 million, financed by an IDA grant in the amount of special drawing rights 18.8 million (equivalent to $30 million at appraisal). Large exchange rate fluctuations were noted by the Implementation and Completion Report (ICR). In addition to the grant, the government contributed the equivalent of $9.60 million to the project.
The PPAR findings are based on a review of the World Bank’s project documents; a review of academic and policy literature; analysis of secondary data; nutrition evaluations and health sector performance reports; and interviews with relevant stakeholders (see appendixes A and B). A mission to Ethiopia, undertaken by the IEG team from February 11 to February 21, 2019, included interviews with a range of central, regional, and woreda-level counterparts; stakeholders; and development partners. The mission also interacted with health extension workers and beneficiary mothers during site visits in Gobesaye Kebele (Oromia) and Haben Kebele (Tigray).
The IEG team expresses its great appreciation to Ms. Erika Marie Lutz, Senior Nutrition Specialist, and Frew Tekabe, Senior Nutrition Consultant, Agriculture Growth Program (previously a member of the World Bank project team) for their extensive support and for joining the visit to Tigray Region. IEG gratefully acknowledges all those who made time for interviews and who provided further relevant information and insights. IEG expresses its gratitude to H. E. Dr. Lia Tadesse, State Minister, Federal Ministry of Health, Government of Ethiopia, and other officials for valuable discussions; to Anne Margreth Bakilana, program leader for Human Development, for her insights; to Sitra Mustafa for her support in data collection and organization; and to the World Bank country office in Addis Ababa for the logistical and administrative support provided to the mission.
Following IEG standard procedures, a copy of the draft report was shared with relevant government officials and agencies for their review and feedback and no comments were received.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.