Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 7 May 2022

Highloghts

Seeds and fertilizers need to urgently be availed for farmers across conflict-affected northern Ethiopia to support the Meher planting season which is just weeks away.

More than 11,000 displaced people and returnees received emergency shelter and non-food items in Amhara during the reporting period.

More than 28,000 people were reached with different health services in Tigray during the reporting week. 11 health partners are operating in 26 of the 88 woredas across six zones.

More than 58,000 people across Fanti Rasu and Kilbati Rasu zones in Afar received food assistance.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

The overall humanitarian situation in northern Ethiopia remains dire, and the United Nations and the non-governmental organizations (NGOs)s continue to closely work with all stakeholders to scale-up much needed assistance in Tigray, Afar, and Amhara regions.

On 30 April, 27 trucks reached Mekelle – Tigray Region, making it the fourth humanitarian convoy to have reached Tigray since overland transportation of humanitarian supplies into the region resumed on 1 April, following more than three-months interruption. The convoy was composed of 21 trucks carrying food supplies and seven trucks carrying non-food essential items totaling 982.5 metric tons (MT). Since 1 April, 69 trucks have reached Mekelle in the four convoys organized carrying 5,344 MT of food (4,460 MT) and non-food supplies and 10 fuel tankers. However, despite the relative improvement in access allowing for the resumption of road convoys, the rate at which assistance is arriving in Tigray remains far below what is required to respond to the needs.

The relief supplies have been dispatched within the region to priority areas for onward distribution, and fuel supplies moved into Tigray in recent weeks are also enabling critical operations to be expanded geographically. More specifically on food delivery, around 4,460 MT of food has been brought into Tigray by the main food partners through the four humanitarian convoys. The food was dispatched to prioritized woredas, including Abi-Adi, Adwa, Axum (Central Zone), Adigrat, Wukro, Fatsi (Eastern Zone) where internally displaced people (IDPs) from Zalambasa Town, Hagere Selam, (South-Eastern Zone), Maichew (Southern Zone), Sheraro (Northwestern Zone), Tahtay Adiyabo (North-Western Zone), Mekelle and two refugee camps in North-Western Zone. However, at least 4,675 MT of food commodities (or 115 trucks, equivalent to common food basket for around 276,000 people) are required to move into Tigray every day to complete the current food distribution cycle by mid-May. Overall, at least 860, 000 people need to be reached every week to reach all the 5.2 million people in need in the region in a six-week period. After the 4,460 MT of food brought and dispatched in Tigray, partners remain with only around 560 MT of food commodities within Tigray as of 4 May

In Amhara, the malnutrition rate in Wag Hamra and North Wello zones is concerning with a reported increase in proxy global acute malnutrition (GAM) rate in both zones in recent weeks. For example, nutrition screening result in Wag Hamra over the past two weeks revealed a 64 per cent proxy GAM rate among children under 5. While mobile health and nutrition teams (MHNT) service is ongoing in these zones, other regular nutrition services and food assistance need to be scaled-up. In Tigray, a joint assessment mission was conducted to Mai-Tsebri on 27 April. Findings indicated severe levels of malnutrition amongst assessed IDPs for lack of adequate food, particularly amongst children and mothers. The situation is aggravated due to lack of medicine to treat preventable diseases. The IDPs highlighted food, water, shelter, medication and non-food items (NFIs) as their priority needs.

The food and nutritional security in conflict-affected communities across northern Ethiopia will be further impacted if seeds and fertilizers are not availed on time to farmers ahead of the Kiremt/summer harvest season. In Tigray, 60,000 MT of fertilizers, 50,000 MT of improved crop seeds, 40,000 liters of pesticides and 34,000 liters of fungicides is urgently required.

Looking at the education sector, more than 90 per cent of schools in conflict-affected areas in Amhara Region have re-opened and resumed teaching-learning process. However, almost all the schools are struggling with shortages of learning supplies and equipment, including textbooks, laboratory equipment and blackboard. Meanwhile, more than 97 schools in North Wello, Wag Hemra and North Gondar zones remain closed as they continue to serve as temporary shelters for IDPs and armed forces. Similarly in Tigray, more than 144,000 primary school students and 25,000 children accessing alternative learning programs are at risk of dropping out of school due to food and other basic education supply shortage, in addition ti the estimated 1.39 million children currently out of school, for the third year in a row.

According to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management cluster, the needs of IDPs across northern Ethiopia remain largely unaddressed from the last reporting period, due to challenges related to lack of cash, fuel, and other materials for assistance. For example, IDP sites in Afdera, Harsuma and Silsa Guyha in Afar Region reportedly lack firewood, food, drugs and supplementary food for malnutrition cases. In Amhara, Wag Hamra/Sekota, the regional Government has endorsed the ‘land use agreement’ for the Weleh relocation site, paving the way for all activities relating to the establishment of the site to progress. The site plan for the existing Weleh relocation site, as well as the METEC partitioning design, have been finalized.

Meanwhile in Tigray, heavy rain and wind have damaged a significant number of shelters (either fully or partially) in Sebacare 4 IDP site on 29 April. The damaged shelters require immediate repair. Similarly, ongoing rains and heavy winds damaged IDP shelters in sites Shire with approximately 700 shelters in urgent need of repairs. The assessment was done, and verification is ongoing for the commencement of repairs.

In Amhara, emergency shelter solutions are urgently needed ahead of the rainy season for the most vulnerable amongst the 151,000 IDPs living in sub-standard conditions, particularly those sleeping in open air or in makeshift shelters in North Wello, North Gondar, and Wag Hamra zones. Similarly, about 42,700 returnees and non-displaced persons are still living in temporary shelters or in damaged houses. Overall, nearly 9,500 houses were reported damaged either partly or fully in North Wello, South Wello, North Shewa and Oromia Special zones, requiring additional resources to reconstruct or repair damaged shelters in affected areas.