Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report #35 - October 20, 2022

FAST FACTS
- International Medical Corps is operating 22 mobile medical units (MMUs) that have provided services to more than 810,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 26 IDP sites, as well as to affected host communities in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.
- International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.
- Services were suspended on Monday October 17, due to concerns about the escalation of the situation in Tigray.