Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report #34 - September 23, 2022

FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps is operating 22 mobile medical units (MMUs) that have provided services to more than 810,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 26 IDP sites, as well as to affected host communities in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

• Due to the fighting that restarted at the end of August, our teams in Tigray (one team from Sheraro),

Afar (three teams, from Chifra, Gulina and Yalo) and Amhara (three teams from South Wollo) evacuated to the nearest safe areas.