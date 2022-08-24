Ethiopia – Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report #33 - August 23, 2022

FAST FACTS

• International Medical Corps is operating 20 mobile medical units (MMUs) that have provided services to more than 600,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) settled in 26 IDP sites, as well as to affected host communities in the Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions.

• International Medical Corps’ MMUs are providing integrated health, nutrition, gender-based violence (GBV), mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

• During the reporting period, International Medical Corps conducted an obstetric screening campaign in which the team treated 60 women in Shire and nine women in Adwa for serious obstetric issues, such as fistulae and pelvic organ prolapse, and referred 22 of the cases to Mekelle.