Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 30 Dec 2021

Highlights

  • Dozens of civilians reportedly killed in southern Tigray due to airstrikes during the reporting week, the most intense attacks and highest casualties reported since October.

  • All humanitarian convoys to Tigray Region, via the Afar-Abala-Mekelle corridor, remain suspended since 14 December due to ongoing clashes and insecurity in Abala.

  • More than 2.2 million people received food assistance in Amhara since 21 October, including more than 193,000 people reached by UN and NGO partners between 20-26 December.

  • About 27,000 children, including more than 14,000 girls, reached with formal and non-formal learning opportunities in Tigray during the reporting period.

  • Twenty-five mobile health and nutrition clinics continue to provide critical and life-saving health care and nutrition interventions in Afar.

