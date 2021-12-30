Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 30 Dec 2021

Highlights

Dozens of civilians reportedly killed in southern Tigray due to airstrikes during the reporting week, the most intense attacks and highest casualties reported since October.

All humanitarian convoys to Tigray Region, via the Afar-Abala-Mekelle corridor, remain suspended since 14 December due to ongoing clashes and insecurity in Abala.

More than 2.2 million people received food assistance in Amhara since 21 October, including more than 193,000 people reached by UN and NGO partners between 20-26 December.

About 27,000 children, including more than 14,000 girls, reached with formal and non-formal learning opportunities in Tigray during the reporting period.