Ethiopia + 1 more
Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 30 Dec 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Dozens of civilians reportedly killed in southern Tigray due to airstrikes during the reporting week, the most intense attacks and highest casualties reported since October.
All humanitarian convoys to Tigray Region, via the Afar-Abala-Mekelle corridor, remain suspended since 14 December due to ongoing clashes and insecurity in Abala.
More than 2.2 million people received food assistance in Amhara since 21 October, including more than 193,000 people reached by UN and NGO partners between 20-26 December.
About 27,000 children, including more than 14,000 girls, reached with formal and non-formal learning opportunities in Tigray during the reporting period.
Twenty-five mobile health and nutrition clinics continue to provide critical and life-saving health care and nutrition interventions in Afar.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
