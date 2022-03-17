Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 17 Mar 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

With the Meher planting season a month away, only 4,000 tonnes of improved seed (of 49,000 tonnes required) is available in Tigray.

Thanks to the batch received through UNHAS, 117,870 animals were vaccinated during the reporting period, and 2.93 million vaccinated since 7 July 2021 in Tigray (24% of target).

Only 5 of 100 large rubber tents required in Jara IDP site in North Wollo Zone, Amhara are in place. Additional plastic sheets also required for 150,000 IDPs to be relocated there.

11 schools are sheltering IDPs in Afdera and Kori woredas in Afar and an additional 198 schools remain closed due to insecurity, impacting more than 48,000 children.

BACKGROUND

Situation Overview

The overall situation in northern Ethiopia is still highly tense and unpredictable. In Amhara, sporadic clashes continue to be reported along areas bordering Tigray in North Gondar, North Wollo and Waghemra zones. Similarly, the situation in Afar Region continues to deteriorate, with armed clashes reported in Abala, Berahle and Koneba Woreda in Zone 2. Access beyond Afdera Woreda, Zone 2 is currently impossible due to the clashes, hindering humanitarian operators from accessing an estimated 200,000 displaced people located in the inaccessible area, according to authorities. In Tigray, heavy fighting was reported in the eastern parts of Atsbi Dera Woreda in Eastern Zone. Airstrikes were also reported in Alamata and in the outskirts of Shire Town on 10 and 11 March respectively. The reports are yet to be verified and confirmed.

Insecurity and violence continue to force people into displacement, hinder affected communities’ access to lifesaving assistance and impact their access and return to their livelihood and erode their resilience. In Amhara, clashes have led to displacements into Kobo, Sekota, Zarima and Zekuala during the reporting week. The displaced population has reached to more than 50,000 in Sekota alone, while IDPs in North Wollo reached 57,000 and is expected to double in the next couple of weeks given the current rate of influx, according to authorities. Humanitarian partners are unable to reach affected populations in Abergele, Tsagibji and some kebeles in Zequala in Waghemra Zone, north of Kobo in North Wollo Zone, and in Addi Arekay in North Gondar Zone due to insecurity. In Afar, the security situation in six woredas in Kilbati Zone remains volatile, and IDPs that fled the area have not yet returned to their areas of origin.

In Tigray, families are exhausting all remaining means to access food, with three quarters of the population reported to be using extreme coping strategies to survive. The level of food insecurity is expected to worsen in the coming months as remaining food stocks from the last harvest, which was half of normal year production, get depleted and humanitarian assistance is not delivered at scale and on time due to lack of road access into Tigray to bring in supplies. The 2022 Meher season is a month away and prospects are bleak unless immediate action is taken to avail seed and fertilizer to farmers in Tigray on time. The implication of a third consecutive poor agricultural season will be devastating on the lives and livelihoods of the conflict-affected population. There was no movement of emergency agricultural inputs (seed, fertilizer, and agro-chemicals) into Tigray Region since the beginning of July 2021. At present, only 4,000 tonnes of improved seed of a total of 49,000 tonnes required is available in the region. Arrangement is being finalized to transport seeds, fertilizers and animal feed from Addis Ababa through air cargo.

Meanwhile, as of 14 March, there was only around 800 MT of food commodities within Tigray. Out of the 800 MT, there is only enough stock (47 MT) for a balanced three-commodity basket. The rest of the 750 MT is mainly only pulses and oil, not able to form a balanced three-commodity basket.

Malnutrition levels in conflict-affected areas in Amhara are concerning. According to the Nutrition Cluster’s Find and Treat campaign in Waghemra and North Wollo zones, proxy GAM rate in Waghemra was 39 per cent for children under five years and ranged between 62 and 95 per cent for pregnant and nursing mothers as of 14 March. Similarly in North Wollo Zone, proxy GAM rate for children under five years was 11.4 per cent and 28 per cent for pregnant and nursing mothers as of the same date. Damaged health facilities are limiting capacities to respond.

Security permitting, schools are reopening in Tigray. In Mekelle, 56 per cent of registered children are currently attending school. There are still 77 schools sheltering IDPs across Tigray Region. Similarly, 53 schools in Amhara Region are sheltering IDPs challenging school re-opening. In Afar, 11 schools are sheltering IDPs in Afdera and Kori woredas, and an additional 198 schools remain closed due to insecurity, impacting more than 48,000 children.

The Government-led relocation of IDPs from Kobo to Jara in North Wollo Zone of Amhara Region has started during the reporting week, where about 566 IDPs are reported to have arrived in Jara. Work is ongoing to put up rub halls to shelter the IDPs and put in place adequate WaSH and other facilities. There is no health facility that can provide emergency health and nutrition services.