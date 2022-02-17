Ethiopia - Northern Ethiopia Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 17 February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The humanitarian situation in Afar continues to deteriorate with large-scale displacement leading to increased needs while access to many areas is not feasible due to insecurity.

Additional medical supplies airlifted to Mekelle, but partners are not able to dispatch and distribute them to health facilities across Tigray due to lack of fuel.

As part of the second measles campaign in Tigray last week, more than 60,000 children under five and about 11,000 pregnant and lactating women were screened for malnutrition.

About 78,000 children and pregnant and lactating women in seven woredas in Afar are currently benefiting from supplementary feeding programs.